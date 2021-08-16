Posted: Aug 17, 2021 9:46 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2021 9:46 AM

Tom Davis

At its regular meeting on Monday, August 16, 2021, the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education recognized Bartlesville High School seniors Matt Fries and Ragen Hodge for their help in the school bond campaign. The two seniors volunteered their time over the summer to give presentations in the community in support of the bond issue, which passed successfully on August 10.

Matt is involved in the BHS agriculture program and is preparing for college next year with a full schedule of AP classes. He plans to major in engineering. Matt will represent the BHS Ag program in the national communications semi-final competition this week. The finals competition will be held in Indianapolis later this fall.

Ragen is also involved in the agriculture program and is a member of the Lady Bruin basketball team and track team. Superintendent McCauley has predicted she will win the state championship in high jump this spring. After graduation, Ragen plans to go into the medical field. She's also preparing for college by taking AP classes and college classes through concurrent enrollment.