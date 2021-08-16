Posted: Aug 16, 2021 7:00 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2021 7:15 PM

Tom Davis

USAF Major Larry Murray, with the support of several parents and others, addressed the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education on Monday. But it was different from the viral videos from other school districts from across the nation as of late.

Major Murray thanked the school board for upholding Oklahoma Senate Bill 658. which prohibits certain entities from implementing specified requirements and/or establishing criteria for the implementation of a mask mandate.

Also in attendence was Oklahoma District 11 State Representative Wendi Stearman (R) and Washington County District 3 Commisioner Mike Dunlap.