Posted: Aug 16, 2021 7:00 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2021 7:15 PM
Parents and Others Show Support for SB 658 and Thank Bartlesville School Board
Tom Davis
USAF Major Larry Murray, with the support of several parents and others, addressed the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education on Monday. But it was different from the viral videos from other school districts from across the nation as of late.
Major Murray thanked the school board for upholding Oklahoma Senate Bill 658. which prohibits certain entities from implementing specified requirements and/or establishing criteria for the implementation of a mask mandate.
Also in attendence was Oklahoma District 11 State Representative Wendi Stearman (R) and Washington County District 3 Commisioner Mike Dunlap.
Rep. Stearman said, "I wanted to attend the meeting tonight with like-minded people and show my support."
Commissioner Dunlap said,"It was a pleasure to be here tonight. The military gentleman who spoke tonight did an excellent job." Dunlap added, " I am supportive of people making their health decisions. They should make them themselves and it's not for someone else to make. I'm just supportive of that."
