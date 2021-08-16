Posted: Aug 16, 2021 3:23 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2021 3:23 PM

Max Gross

Two men accused in an October 2020 murder in Osage County had a preliminary hearing last Friday. Trevon Lewis and Deante Williams each appeared with counsel at the Osage County Courthouse. Both men are facing first degree murder charges for the shooting death of Ryan Brown.

Counsel for the defendants requested a continuance but hat motion was denied by the court and the preliminary was allowed to take place. Testimony and evidence were brought forward by the state against both co-defendants. Both were bound over for district court arraignment on August 30. At that time, both will be permitted to enter a plea.

A third co-defendant, Eric Bartley has previously entered a not guilty plea on accessory to murder charges.

It is alleged that both men were involved in Brown’s death which occurred within Bartlesville city limits in Osage County. The two co-defendants remain in custody with six-figure bonds.