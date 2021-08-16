Posted: Aug 16, 2021 2:13 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2021 2:13 PM

Ty Loftis

COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Osage County, as Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said the latest report showed that the county is reporting 378 active cases. That is up from 254 a week ago. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney said that is a familiar trend, as there were only 154 cases being reported three weeks ago. That is why he said it is important to take all precautions neccesary to stay safe.