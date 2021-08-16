Posted: Aug 16, 2021 9:57 AMUpdated: Aug 16, 2021 9:57 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Washington County Emergency Management Director Cary Cox spoke to the Washington County Commissioners about the programs grant designation on Monday morning.

Cox said this is the annual performance grant from the government for fiscal year 2021-2022.

Cox went on to say for the most part, this grant is the same as its been.

There only has to be two exercises now to receive the money, but there is increased reporting and training Emergency Management will have to go over.

The Commissioners also approved a memorandum of agreement with the Cherokee Nation - along with a software license agreement and other items.

The Washington County Commissioners meet every Monday morning in downtown Bartlesville.