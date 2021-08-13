Posted: Aug 13, 2021 1:42 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2021 1:42 PM

Ty Loftis

Administrators at Pawhuska Public Schools felt it would be best to offer three-year old's the opportunity to go to school. After doing research, faculty members felt as if there was a need in the community to have a structured learning environment for those children. Assistant Superintendent Beverly Moore provides more details.

Moore says Pawhuska should be happy to have such a program.

Class sizes will be capped at 20 students.