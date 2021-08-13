Posted: Aug 13, 2021 10:55 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2021 10:55 AM

Ty Loftis

Skiatook's Third Thursday in the Park is coming up next week at Central Park. There will be food vendors, arts and craft merchants bounce houses and a splash pad for the kids. The Cellmates will also be performing live under the gazebo.

This is an event the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce puts on during the spring, summer and fall months. The event always begins at 6 p.m. For more information, call the Chamber at 918-396-3702.