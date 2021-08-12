Posted: Aug 12, 2021 12:26 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2021 12:26 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Police Department can confirm that a 17-year old Bartlesville resident, who had been missing since July 12th has safely returned home. Warren Morrow with the Bartlesville Police Department can confirm Evan Lino has returned home, as his aunt went to Maine to pick Lino up.