News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 12, 2021 12:26 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2021 12:26 PM
BPD Confirms Bartlesville Resident Returns Home Safely
Ty Loftis
The Bartlesville Police Department can confirm that a 17-year old Bartlesville resident, who had been missing since July 12th has safely returned home. Warren Morrow with the Bartlesville Police Department can confirm Evan Lino has returned home, as his aunt went to Maine to pick Lino up.
Lino utiltized a long-haul trucker to get to Portland, Maine and upon arriving at a youth shelter, Portland, Maine police contacted Bartlesville Police at which time the aunt went to get Lino.
« Back to News