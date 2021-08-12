Posted: Aug 12, 2021 9:55 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2021 9:55 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Sheriff’s shutdown a major operation that was illegally growing marijuana last week. The sheriff’s office seized a total 453 marijuana plants from a grow operation in Southeast Nowata County near the Craig County line.

All of the plants were destroyed thanks to the help of Nowata County District No. 1 and the Alluwe Fire Department. It is alleged that his growing operation did not have all of the required licenses to grow medical marijuana. Two firearms were also seized from the site.

Arrested were: Va Vue, 51, female of Owasso, Pao Vue, 56, male of Claremore, Wa Vang, 55, male of Michigan, See Vue, 51, female of Michigan, and Kha Vang, 44, male of Wisconsin. These individuals were later released on bond.

The Nowata County Sheriff’s Office supports legal grow operations. The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that it will be checking in on grows operating Nowata County.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Nowata County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)