Posted: Aug 11, 2021 2:33 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2021 2:33 PM

Max Gross

A Skiatook woman was arrested on a $10,000 warrant stemming from a March incident. Mishellie Schieffer was charged with one felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, Washington County deputies responded to argument between neighbors on 4068 Drive near Skiatook. They made contact with Schieffer who stated that she pointed a BB gun at her neighbor. She claims that her boyfriend took the weapon and it was never discharged.

Deputies then talked to the victim who stated that Schieffer shot her during the course of the altercation. The victim was observed to have a dark red stain on the front of her shirt near her left shoulder. The victim stated she went to close a gate on her property and Schieffer was waiting for her with the BB gun.

The defendant was present in the courtroom after posting a $10,000 bond.