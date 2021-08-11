Posted: Aug 11, 2021 10:13 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2021 10:14 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Code enforcers are out in full force from the City of Bartlesville, as the summer months are typically the busiest time of year for Neighborhood Service Officers.

In order to maintain property values in Bartlesville’s neighborhoods and leverage new private investment into neighborhoods – Bartlesville has a law that grass must be cut at 12 inches in all residential neighborhoods.

All of the city’s enforcement of codes are complaint based. Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey explains.

Right now the city is receiving about 20-complaints a day. Because of this heavy load, it is taking nearly 40 days for city crews to mow yards that are not in-code.

There are two different hearings scheduled after a resident receives an official warning from the city, then Bartlesville will mow the grass at the resident’s expense.