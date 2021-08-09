Posted: Aug 09, 2021 10:46 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2021 10:46 AM

Max Gross

The Washington County Commissioners discussed the influx of homes being built around the county in Monday morning’s meeting. District No. 3 commissioners Mike Dunlap said he knew of several homes being built in the Jarrett Farms neighborhood, the airport addition as well as off County Road’s 3700 and 3800. Dunlap talks about some concerns he has.

A utility easement was approved for one of the new home site’s later in the meeting. Dunlap also made the public aware that County Road 4020 between West 4100 Road and West 4200 Road will be closed on Tuesday for maintenance. Dunlap said previous work on the road needed to be re-done.