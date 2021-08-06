News
City of Bartlesville
Kiddie Park Looking for Adult Volunteers
Ty Loftis
Kiddie Park is looking for adult volunteers to operate rides through the remainder of the season. The park is open on Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Volunteers who are interested must be at the park by 5:15 for a training session and ride assignment. There is also a nightly meeting after the park closes.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer through Saturday, September 4th, send a message to Bartlesville Kiddie Park's Facebook Page.
Kiddie Park Board President Frank Crow was unable to comment on the need for adult volunteers, but no Kiddie Park employees have been fired at this time.
