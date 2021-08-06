Posted: Aug 06, 2021 2:22 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2021 2:23 PM

Ty Loftis

Kiddie Park is looking for adult volunteers to operate rides through the remainder of the season. The park is open on Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Volunteers who are interested must be at the park by 5:15 for a training session and ride assignment. There is also a nightly meeting after the park closes.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer through Saturday, September 4th, send a message to Bartlesville Kiddie Park's Facebook Page.