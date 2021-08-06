Posted: Aug 06, 2021 10:31 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2021 10:31 AM

Max Gross

Recent Bartlesville High School graduate Caleb Bates has been selected as the third annual recipient of the Lieutenant Robert Fouts Memorial Scholarship Award. Bates plans to pursue law enforcement after earning his degree. He hopes to climb through the ranks and eventually become a U.S. Marshall.

This memorial scholarship was developed by the Fouts family in 2019 after the untimely death of Lt. Fouts. Fouts began his career with the department in 1994, serving a total of 24 years. This scholarship created in his memory is now hosted by the BPD Foundation in conjunction with Lt. Fouts’ family.

You can make donations to the scholarship fund here.