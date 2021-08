Posted: Aug 04, 2021 7:44 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2021 7:47 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington and Nowata County's CARD Senior Centers will remain closed from Wednesday, Aug. 4 through Friday, Aug. 6. The locations will open for drive-thru pick up meals on Monday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Aug. 13. They will reassess after Friday, Aug. 13.