Posted: Jul 30, 2021 10:10 AMUpdated: Jul 30, 2021 10:12 AM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville non-profit has received a visit and a helping hand from a federal office.

Martha's Task Executive Director Laura Walton said they were thrilled to have Rep. Kevin Hern's staff in office on Thursday. She said they gave their esteemed guests a tour of their building, talked to them about their programs, and showed them the wonderful items their seamstresses have made.

Rep. Hern's office also extended a helping hand to Martha's Task and their clients. Walton said Hern's staff provided forms that their clients can fill out that releases some privacy information. She said that would allow Hern's office to intercede for their clients and provide assistance where it is needed. This assistance includes getting ahold of federal offices and potentially getting stimulus checks.

Walton said they are privately funded, however, they were provided a lifeline during the pandemic when the Paycheck Protection Program was rolled out. She said it is always great when people know who you are and what you do in case you are in need of assistance in the future. She said they were grateful for the visit as their clients were immediately interested in the assistance that was made available to them this week.

Martha's Task has enjoyed its engagement with the Bartlesville for 21 years now. Walton said any purchases at their store helps their clients as they get 100-percent of the proceeds when you buy the products they have made. She said their clients are women that are living at the federal poverty level or below.

Walton said people that come to them are often broken in some way. She said their clients are either homeless or escaping domestic violence. Whatever they are dealing with, Walton said they open their doors to them, teach them sewing skills, and provide them with wonderful programs to help them recover.

The non-profit also takes fabric and sowing donations. If you wish to make a cash donation, Walton said you can reach out to them or drop by their office.

Martha's Task is located at 718 S. Johnstone. The store is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.