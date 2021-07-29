Posted: Jul 29, 2021 1:02 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2021 1:02 PM

Ty Loftis

After being canceled a year ago due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Operation Clean House will resume this year on Saturday, September 18th. This is an event in which the public is encouraged to dispose of any hazardous household waste free of charge.

Director of Engineering for the City of Bartlesville, Micah Siemers has spoken on the importance of taking advantage of this day.

The event will take place beginning at 8 a.m. in the parking lot of the Phillips 66 building in downtown Bartlesville and Washington County’s District Two shop in Dewey.