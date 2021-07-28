Posted: Jul 28, 2021 2:32 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2021 2:32 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is accused of punching an inmate while in custody at the Washington County Jail. Skylar Barcus is set to be charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and battery in Washington County court. Barcus was uncooperative and did not appear for arraignments on Wednesday.

Court documents allege that Barcus struck a man in the face during an altercation. The strike from Barcus allegedly fractures the victim’s jaw. Damage was also caused to the man’s eye socket and nose as well. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday.

Barcus was already in custody for his role in an incident in which he eluded police. The defendant allegedly was driving a stolen Lexus at speeds over 100 miles per hour on Washington Boulevard in June. Barcus is being held on a $200,000 bond for this incident. The state only requested an additional $5,000 bond for the new potential charge.