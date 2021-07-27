Posted: Jul 27, 2021 2:43 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2021 2:43 PM

Garrett Giles

A non-profit in Bartlesville that provides assistance to low income women is getting ready for its new event called Western Days.

Martha's Task Executive Director Laura Walton said Western Days will take place in September. Walton said they will have Western merchandise, Western music and an auction for you to enjoy. She said they wanted to try something different that matches some of the Western events in the area as we continue to come out of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Western Days activities inside the store of Martha's Task at 718 S. Johnstone Avenue will take place Monday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 24. The auction will open on Monday and last through Sunday, Sept. 26.