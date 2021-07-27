Posted: Jul 27, 2021 2:28 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2021 2:28 PM

Ty Loftis

The 40th annual Green Country Rodeo starts up this Thursday and to kick things off, we will be broadcasting live on Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM that evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bronc riding, calf roping, barrel racing, bull riding and wild horse racing will be taking place at the Bartlesville Round-Up Club, just west of town throughout the weekend, but there will be other special activities as well, as Tammy Falleaf with the Round-Up Club explains.

Tickets cost $10 and admission registers you for a chance to win a Henry Gold Boy .22 Rifle. Mutton Bustin' takes at 7 p.m. each night. All event winners will be given a buckle this year and two saddles from Yocham's Custom Leather Saddlery and Cowboy Decor will be given away.