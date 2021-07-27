Posted: Jul 27, 2021 9:33 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2021 9:34 AM

Garrett Giles

The Caney Golf Club will host a benefit golf scramble over the weekend to honor the life of a fallen Washington County Sheriff’s Office Corporal.

Cpl. Kyle Davis was killed in the line of duty in March 2021. 100-percent of the proceeds from the golf scramble will go to Davis’ family.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 31 at 1:00 p.m. You will need to sign up by noon to participate. The cost to play is $20 per person or $80 per team of four. You can bring a team or be assigned to a team if you desire. Two mulligans will cost $10.

You are asked to bring your own cart if possible. There is a limited number of carts available.

The Caney Golf Club is located at 1567 County Road 2000. This is two miles north on Highway 75 and half a mile east. You can sign up at the Clubhouse or call Brandon Montgomery at 620.205.7651.