Posted: Jul 26, 2021 10:23 AMUpdated: Jul 26, 2021 10:23 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County wants its citizens to know that any road in the County that has been ground up will be re-chipped.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap made comment on the matter on Monday morning after a handful of citizens expressed their concerns to him in recent days. Commissioner Dunlap said things don't always work as smoothly as they'd like them to. He said everyone that had a solid surface road that is experiencing a similar situation should see their road re-surfaced by the end of October if not sooner.

Commissioner Dunlap asks for your patience as the process takes time. Dunlap added that they ground up County Road 3400 last week. He said rock would be added on Monday and that the rock would lie there for awhile before it can be chipped. Road 4000 will be chipped on Wednesday between 4010 and 4020.