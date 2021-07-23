Posted: Jul 23, 2021 2:54 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2021 2:54 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man accused sexually assaulting a minor child was in Washington County court this week. Jeremy Inda was present for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday afternoon. Probable cause was found on a all three charges of child sexual abuse against Inda.

Originally Inda was charged with just one count. The defendant was arrested in May after a female victim reported to a school counselor that she had been molested by Inda on multiple occasions. The victim claims the incidents occurred from when she was in kindergarten until she was ten or eleven years old.

Inda has a 2011 conviction for a second degree rape that occurred in Copan. The victim in that case was 15 years old. The defendant is currently out of custody after posting a $100,000 bond shortly after being arrested.

Inda was bound over for formal arraignment. At his next court date on September 15 the defendant could give a plea in the case.