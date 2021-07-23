Posted: Jul 23, 2021 10:49 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2021 10:53 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will hear a presentation on an Emergency Management Performance Grant request for reimbursement in their next meeting. Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox will give the presentation

From there, the Commissioners may approve a renewed contract from the State of Oklahoma's Office of Juvenile Affairs.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, July 26, at 9:30 a.m. The Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.