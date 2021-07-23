Posted: Jul 23, 2021 6:27 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2021 6:27 AM

Garrett Giles

OSU-Washington County Extension and Washington County Master Gardeners will present a weekly series of programs, hosted by the Bartlesville Public Library, covering a wide array of gardening topics.

The hour-long programs will be held Tuesdays starting at 6:00 p.m. in the Library’s Meeting Room A, located at 601 Johnstone Ave. The programs are free and will be open to the public.

When possible, these programs will be featured as Facebook Live events on the Library’s Facebook page. For more information, contact the Library’s Information Desk at 918.338.4169.

The first course was held on Tuesday, July 20. A list of remaining courses can be found below :

July 27

Kathie McMillan, Patti Lundeen, Charlene Wells, Sandra McBride, Nita Swan, Craig Sutterfield and Janet Young will present "Library Flower Bed Tour." For several years the Washington County Master Gardeners Association have maintained the flower beds lining the parking area at the Library. These beds are certified Monarch Butterfly Habitats.

Aug. 3

Betty Turner will share what she has learned to attract birds and how to better identify various birds at the feeder in "Attracting Birds to Your Yard and Bird Identification."

Aug. 10

Neil Loftis will present “Healthy Plants Need Healthy Soil, Not Just Dirt." Includes components of soil, nutrients needed for soil health, the importance of soil pH, how to amend and improve soil and fertilizer selection and application.

Aug. 17

﻿Laura Riley will present “Making a Kitchen Garden" by sharing how even a novice gardener can be successful growing food on a small scale.

Aug. 24

In “General Landscape How To's," Don Martin will discuss the very basics of landscape design including plant and lawn grass selection, do's and don’ts of landscape planning, his landscaping style, his favorite Oklahoma plants and trees and basic maintenance.

Aug. 31

Kloma Laws will present “Helping the Monarchs and Other Pollinators.” As president of the Bartlesville Council of Garden Club, Laws partnered with the City of Bartlesville to promote "Mayors for Monarchs," which encourages citizens to plant more milkweed and nectar flowers for monarchs whose migration pathway is through Oklahoma. Her talk will focus on what families can do to help the monarchs and other pollinators.

Sept. 7

David Turner will present “Pruning Trees and Shrubs," discussing proper pruning methods, the training of young trees and reduction pruning of shrubs.