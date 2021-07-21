Posted: Jul 21, 2021 11:49 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2021 11:49 AM

Ty Loftis

Volunteers are needed to give blood and the Oklahoma Blood Institute will be in Pawhuska on Thursday, August 5th for the Boots and Badges Blood Drive looking for those donors. Communications Director with the American Red Cross, Jan Hale, says this is a time that blood is often needed most.