Posted: Jul 20, 2021 2:23 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2021 2:35 PM

Garrett Giles

A Pryor woman died in a car accident outside of Owasso on Tuesday morning.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), 49-year-old Tammy Marie Peacock of Pryor was killed in a two vehicle collision on US Highway 75 northbound at the intersection of 96th Street North in Tulsa County. Peacock passed on the way to the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa. Peacock suffered head, trunk internal, trunk external, arm, and leg injuries. OHP states that Peacock was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the other vehicle - a resident of Wagoner - was admitted for observation with trunk internal injuries. She was transported to the St. John Medical Center

The series of events and the cause of the collision remain under investigation. OHP, Owasso Fire and Owasso EMS worked the scene.