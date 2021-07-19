Posted: Jul 19, 2021 1:23 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2021 1:23 PM

Ty Loftis

As we continue to see how businesses and individuals got through COVID-19 economically, Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland says she has seen the county continue to grow over the past year.

Bland went on to talk about why the county is being so successful during these trying times.

Bland went on to say that in the month of June alone, Osage County social media pages had more than 3.4 million impressions. For 2020, there were just over five million impressions.