Posted: Jul 19, 2021 10:39 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2021 12:01 PM

Garrett Giles

A positive COVID-19 case at a local homeless shelter has caused a temporary closure.

Linda Radaker, the Director of Development at the Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville, said their offices are closed. Radaker added that they are not taking new residents temporarily, but they are still functioning. She said they are not in panic mode as they want to keep everyone safe.

Radaker said a pregnant resident tested positive for the virus. She said the woman was unable to get vaccinated due to her pregnancy. This is the first reported case of COVID-19 at the shelter since the pandemic began in March 2020. The woman, her husband and her son remain in quarantine at the Lighthouse.

None of the current guests have been removed from the facility. Radaker said they are screening everyone at the Lighthouse. She said they are checking temperatures, testing residents and deep cleaning their shelter to eliminate COVID-19.

Residents at the Lighthouse have had access to free vaccinations all along. Radaker said the partial shutdown is a precaution to prevent the spread of the virus. She said they will evaluate where they stand at the end of the week in terms of re-opening to new guests.

Because of the positive case at the Lighthouse, the "I Had No Idea Lunch & Tour" scheduled for Thursday, July 29 has been postponed. Radaker said the will post a new date for the event at a later date.

The Lighthouse is located at 1411 W. Hensley Boulevard.