Posted: Jul 19, 2021 10:10 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2021 10:20 AM

Tom Davis

Dynamic Indepence has helped 136 disabled individuals with $125,000 in CARES Act funds, so far.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday, Dynamic Independence Executive Director Carl Haws and Advocate Al Fratzke gave us a review if their distribution of CARES Act funds to their clients in Washington, Nowata and Craig Counties in Oklahoma.

Haws said they have kept several families from being homeless during the pandemic and will continue to do so.

Fratzke broke down the distribution of funds:

89 people received rent assistance

48 people had their elecrtic bils paid

31 people got their gas bill covered

33 people had their water bill paid

14 people received payment for repairs on their transportation vehicles

11 people received money to pay for their medical supplies

6 people got moeny for houseld expenses

Dynamic Independence is located at 415 Dewey Avenue, Suite 20, in Bartlesville and you can call them at 918-335-1314.

Dynamic Independence is presently seeking a 2021 CARES Act grant to continue the help.