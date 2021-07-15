News
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 1:37 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2021 2:15 PM
Fire in Dewey
Tom Davis
The Dewey Fire Department, with the help of several mutual aid agencies, quickly put out a fire on Hamilton Street with the help of some other agencies on Thursday.
Cody Meade, Assisitant Chief with the Dewey Volunteer Fire Department said they were called to a house fire at 301 Hamilton west of Dewey Don Tyler Ballpark fire early Thursday afternoon.
Meade said the fire damaged the back room with some smoke damage to the kitchen. No one was in the home at the time of the fire. The cause is still undetermined and is under investiagtion.
Dewey Fire extends special thanks to Bartlesville and Copan Fire, Bartlesville Ambulance and Dewey Police for their assistance in the incident.
