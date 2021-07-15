Posted: Jul 15, 2021 10:31 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2021 10:31 AM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville couple accused of sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl will each face trial separately over the summer. Kendall Burnet is facing a felony charges of child neglect and bail jumping after seven other counts were previously dismissed stemming from the incident.

Burnett was originally charged with child sexual abuse, manufacturing, possessing and distributing child pornography as well as other charges. He appeared in Washington County court last week in front of district judge Linda Thomas. A trial date was set for August 30.

Court records show that Ashley Burnett could face trial on July 26. This defendant is facing several felony charges including enabling child sexual abuse, exploitation and drug related charges among other counts.

The state had previously filed a motion to join the cases against each defendant together. That motion has since been withdrew. Both parties remain in custody at this time.