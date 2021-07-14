Posted: Jul 14, 2021 1:30 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2021 1:44 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department will play host to the Back the Blue Rally in September.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said the rally will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Roles said it will be similar to the block street parties they have held in the past. He said this is just an opportunity for the citizens of Bartlesville to come together and rally behind the men and women who serve our community every day.

Chief Roles said community members wanted to show their support for local law enforcement and the rally is what they came up with. He said there will be food trucks, vendors, live music, face painting and some much more. A prayer vigil and K-9 demonstration will also be held.

Prior to the Back the Blue Rally, a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony by the Lowe Family Young Scholars will be held at the Tower Center at Unity Square in downtown Bartllesville. The 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks will be observed at that time. Chief Roles encouraged you to attend that event from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. before heading to the rally at the BPD.