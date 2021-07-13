Posted: Jul 13, 2021 8:46 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2021 8:47 AM

Tom Davis

It's Radio Auction time!

Appearing Tuesdsay on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter invited listeners and viewers to the KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM 24th Annual Auction on Saturday, July 31, at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey, OK.

​

Dorea reminded all that the doors open at 8am and the bidding starts at 9 am. There will be instant savings on brand new merchandise and gift certificates.

Dorea said she has been shopping at local advertisers buying brand new merchandise and gift certificates. She said, "Then, we will auction them off to you with guaranteed savings!"

One of the biggest draws for the auction is that the bidding will stop at 80% off the retail price. However, many items won't even get to the full 80%. Dorea said, "You may pay 40-50-or 60% of retail. It's an auction...you set the prices...you get the bargains!"

You and your entire family are invited to the KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM 24th Annual Auction on Saturday, July 31, at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey, OK. There will be free numbers, lots of door prizes and great deals.

Food will be available for purchase onsite from Crossing 2nd.