Tom Davis

Bartlesville Public Schools is hosting a Support Staff Job Fair this Thursday, July 15, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Bartlesville High School Commons. The address is 1700 Hillcrest Drive, but attendees will enter by the Freshman Academy on Shawnee Avenue at the southeast corner of the campus.

Job fair attendees should bring an updated resume with them. According to Dr. Stephanie Curtis, Executive Director of Personnel and School Support, “The Bartlesville district is increasing the substitute teacher pay for the 2021-2022 school year to $90 a day for certified substitutes and $70 a day for noncertified substitute teachers. Substitute teaching is a very flexible job. Substitute teachers may select the specific schools where they wish to substitute and they may also select the days and times that they are available to substitute. We hope that the increase in substitute pay will encourage more people to consider being a substitute teacher.”

Thad Dilbeck, Executive Director of Athletics and Activities, shared, “We need community members with a coaching background to help us out as lay coaches. Lay coaches are non-teaching coaches. We need to fill several assistant coaching positions including an assistant varsity volleyball coach, assistant middle school tennis coach, assistant middle school softball coach, and middle school and varsity assistant girls basketball coaches.”

The district is also searching for LPN school nurses, classroom teacher assistants, and special education paraprofessionals. The district also needs to fill several positions in the Transportation Department including a mechanic, bus drivers, and bus monitors.

Positions that are available include: Bus Drivers, Mechanic, Bus Monitors, Cafeteria Workers, Custodians, Coaches - Nonteaching, Classroom Teacher Assistants, Special Education Paraprofessionals, Substitute Teachers, Information Technology Specialists and LPN School Nurses.

Online applications may be submitted at applitrack.com/bpsok/onlineapp. Questions should be directed to the BPSD Human Resources Department at 918-336-8600.