Posted: Jul 08, 2021 9:49 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2021 9:49 AM

Tom Davis

US Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford (R) called in to our Bartlesville Radio studios on Thursday for our monthly podcast.

In this month's episode, the Senator touched on the ongoing border crisis; his proposed expansion of e-verify; the failure of S 1 and the anticipatered revised version of a law to fedralize all elections; President Biden's gun plan; his introduction of the Protecting Life and Taxpayer's Act ; and lastly, we asked him about his relationship with the Oklahoma GOP.

Enjoy the podcast: