Posted: Jul 07, 2021 2:27 PMUpdated: Jul 07, 2021 2:27 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man has been arrested and is being charged with committing the act of assault battery with a dangerous weapon.

Over this past weekend, Joseph Naylor threw a rock at a victim, striking her in the head. Officers observed a cut on the victim's head, which was consistent with being struck with a rock with force, violence and an intent to cause bodily harm. There were witnesses present for the alleged crime.

Naylor's bond was set at $25,000 on the condition that he has no contact with the alleged victim. He is due back in court on Friday, July 23rd.