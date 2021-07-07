Posted: Jul 07, 2021 8:38 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2021 8:38 AM

Garrett Giles

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville will start to open its building in a limited capacity this month.

The local Salvation Army, located at 101 N. Bucy Avenue, will require masks be worn when entering the facility. You will be asked to use the west side entrance in the playground area if you are needing to access the food pantry. You will need to be ready to provide government-issued photo IDs for all adults in the home, plus proof of residency when at the pantry.

For direct assistance you will need to use the east side entrance, otherwise known as the ramp entrance. You are asked to call prior to your arrival for a list of documents required, based on the type of assistance you are needing. The number to call is 918.336.6454.