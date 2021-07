Posted: Jul 02, 2021 3:03 PMUpdated: Jul 02, 2021 3:03 PM

Ty Loftis

Both the north and southbound lanes of N. 52nd W. Ave. between the Hominy Falls Bridge and W. 133rd Street in Osage County will be closed through the Fourth of July weekend.

You are asked to use alternate routes at this time.

(Photo Courtesy of Osage County District 2 Facebook Page.)