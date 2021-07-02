Posted: Jul 02, 2021 10:21 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2021 10:21 AM

Ty Loftis

July Fourth celebrations will be taking place this weekend and we will be broadcasting live from many area attractions.

Beginning on Saturday, Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM will be broadcasting live from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in downtown Ochelata just before the parade kicks off. Vendors will be on hand all day in Ochelata and music begins at 4 p.m. A fireworks display will take place that Sunday at 10 p.m. from the City Park.

Thank you to Totel CSI, Totah Communications, LPL Painting, Bartnet IP, Lucas Metal Works, the Ramona Chamber of Commerce and Rainey’s Custom Butchering for making Saturday morning’s broadcast possible.