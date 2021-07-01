Posted: Jul 01, 2021 3:03 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2021 3:03 PM

Ty Loftis

Earlier this week, Oklahoma Union Superintendent Brenda Taylor recently talked about policies the school has put in place for the coming year and how you can find these on the school website. Taylor encourages everyone to fill out a survey and see what they think of the COVID-19 policies they have in place.

Taylor goes on to talk about a few of the changes being made to the way they are going about conducting virtual learning this year.

If you are interested in being a part of that screening process, you are asked to contact the school by Wednesday, July 15th.