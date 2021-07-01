News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Jul 01, 2021 9:33 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2021 9:35 AM
Support Staff Job Fair at BHS to be Held on July 15
Garrett Giles
Bartlesville Public Schools will host a support staff job fair this month.
The job fair will be held on Thursday, July 15, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Bartlesville High School Commons. BHS is located at 1700 Hillcrest Drive. You will enter by the Freshman Academy on Shawnee Avenue.
Positions that are available include:
- Bus Drivers
- Cafeteria Workers
- Custodians
- Coaches - Nonteaching
- Teacher Assistants
- Paraprofessionals
- Substitute Teachers
- Information Technology Specialists
- School Nurses
You can submit your application here.
For more information, contact the Humna Resources Department at 918.336.8600.
« Back to News