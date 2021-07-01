Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Bartlesville Public Schools

Posted: Jul 01, 2021 9:33 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2021 9:35 AM

Support Staff Job Fair at BHS to be Held on July 15

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools will host a support staff job fair this month.

The job fair will be held on Thursday, July 15, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Bartlesville High School Commons. BHS is located at 1700 Hillcrest Drive. You will enter by the Freshman Academy on Shawnee Avenue.

Positions that are available include:

  • Bus Drivers
  • Cafeteria Workers
  • Custodians
  • Coaches - Nonteaching
  • Teacher Assistants
  • Paraprofessionals
  • Substitute Teachers
  • Information Technology Specialists
  • School Nurses

You can submit your application here.

For more information, contact the Humna Resources Department at 918.336.8600.


