Garrett Giles

Dewey Fire Department personnel held elections for several positions recently.

Dewey Fire Chief Jacob Cox, Assistant Fire Chief Cody Meade and Captain Mike Bolinger retained their positions at DFD. Chief Cox has upgraded to Paramedic Licensure while Capt. Bolinger has upgraded to EMT-B.

Kolten Brown is a newly elected Lieutenant at Dewey Fire. Brown is FF1 certified and has an EM-R medical license; his full time job is working for the City of Dewey.

Dewey Fire is located at 801 N. Cherokee.