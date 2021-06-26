Posted: Jun 26, 2021 4:10 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2021 5:52 PM

Tom Davis

A fire at United Linen in Bartlesville on Saturday was quickly extinguished with no injuires reported.

Bartlesville Fire Department arrived at United Linen at 400 SW Frank Phillips Blvd, inBartlesville with a five-unit response following a call at the business Saturday afternoon.

The good news, according to Brown, is that no one was injured, the fire was extinguished and that the cleanup has begun.