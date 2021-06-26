News
Bartlesville News
Posted: Jun 26, 2021 4:10 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2021 5:52 PM
Fire at United Linen
Tom Davis
A fire at United Linen in Bartlesville on Saturday was quickly extinguished with no injuires reported.
Bartlesville Fire Department arrived at United Linen at 400 SW Frank Phillips Blvd, inBartlesville with a five-unit response following a call at the business Saturday afternoon.
Battalion Chief Edwin Brown said "A couple of boxes of linen lit and melted plastic stuff filling the building full of smoke. The sprinkler system started, but with everything being piled up together, they couldn't put it out." Brown added, "We had to make entry. It ended up being a five-truck response."
The good news, according to Brown, is that no one was injured, the fire was extinguished and that the cleanup has begun.
