Posted: Jun 25, 2021 12:43 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2021 1:02 PM

Garrett Giles

Delaware Tribe leadership has presented a $15,000 donation to Washington County for the construction of a road to Silverlake Cemetery at Hillcrest.

Assistant Chief Brad Killscrow and Tribal Council Treasurer Rusty Creed-Brown presented the check to Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier on Friday afternoon.

Pictured left to right: Commissioner Mike Bouvier, Assistant Chief Brad Killscrow, Tribal Council Treasurer Rusty Creed-Brown.

Killscrow said they're proud of the partnership and they look forward to more projects like this in the future. He said they are the Delaware Tribe and they have been since 1868. He added that they have a presence in Washington County and they want everyone to know it.

Commissioner Bouvier said the road to Silverlake Cemetery is all dirt at the moment. He said the steep, dirt road would make it difficult for a hearse to access the area. The new road will be all black top.

Not forgetting the past is the purpose of the project. Commissioner Bouvier said it is nice to be able to work with people that make history preservation possible.

Eight to nine cemeteries in Washington County have received the care they need in the past year. Commissioner Bouvier said he continues to work at stones that are broken or leaning. He said his team has painted all the rod iron and has installed an American flag with a solar powered light at Silverlake Cemetery as well.

Anyone who would like to donate to the Washington County Cemetery Fund will be greatly appreciated. Commissioner Bouvier said your donation will help families see their loved ones in a clean, well-kept environment.