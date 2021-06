Posted: Jun 24, 2021 2:31 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2021 2:31 PM

Ty Loftis

A fallen U.S. Soldier will be returning to Nowata on Friday evening and citizens will be lining Main Street at 5:30 p.m. to honor the life of Joseph Braig.

Braig was just 29 years old and passed away on Saturday, June 5h. Services are currently pending with the Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory.