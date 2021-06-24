Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Nowata Pioneer Days Set for This Saturday

Ty Loftis

The Nowata Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Pioneer Days this Saturday in downtown Nowata.

The fun begins at 10:30 a.m. with a skillet toss and donut-eating contest. Prizes are available for the donut-eating contest. The turtle races will commence at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Cherokee and Maple.

A water balloon toss starts at 1 p.m. in front of City Drug and face-painting will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sack races and corn hole will be on-going beginning at 12:30 p.m. The Nowata Round-up Club Rodeo takes place at 7:30 p.m. and a downtown street dance will take place at 8 p.m.

In addition to these activities, there will be a 70 foot water obstacle course and a slip and slide. The Nowata County Historical Society Museum will also be open for tours.    

Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM will also be broadcasting live from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. across from Regent Bank. 


