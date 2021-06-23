Posted: Jun 23, 2021 10:20 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2021 10:20 AM

Ty Loftis

Coming up this Saturday, the Bartlesville Police Department, in conjunction with the Westside Community Center, will hold an event where officers will give information on what to do if you get pulled over by police officers. This includes how to act when being pulled over for something you may disagree with. Police Chief Tracy Roles had this to say on the upcoming seminar:

“ We feel it is very important for the citizens of Bartlesville to know and understand what to expect from our officers on a traffic stop. It is also important for our citizens to understand what they should do on a traffic stop.”