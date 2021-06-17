Posted: Jun 17, 2021 2:39 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2021 2:39 PM

Max Gross

The Cherokee Nation and Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced on their Facebook page Thursday that $2,000 COVID-19 assistance payments are being processed. The tribe will be processing the first wave of payments for those who applied first. Chief Hoskin Jr. says that it a goal to make sure the Cherokee’s are taken care of.

The Cherokee Nation was given $1.8 billion from the federal government as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The nation will be devoting 43% of these funds for assistance payments to its tribal citizens. All 392,000 Cherokee Nation citizens are eligible for the lump sum payment.

You can register at gadugiportal.cherokee.org. Further correspondence will be done by email. Hoskin Jr. says payments for the first people who applied could be dispersed as soon as next week.

