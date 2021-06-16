Posted: Jun 16, 2021 10:50 AMUpdated: Jun 16, 2021 1:19 PM

Garrett Giles

Free groceries will be made available at a local church in Bartlesville next week.

Spirit Church in Bartlesville will host a free drive-thru Day of Hope from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

If you or someone you know is in need of groceries, you are welcome to attend the event. Spirit Church, located at 2121 S. Madison Boulevard, asks you to spread the word in an effort to encourage love, joy and peace in our community.